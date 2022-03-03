Zunaira is about to win the game in Amanat. Will she?

Zarrar and Meher are not together anymore and neither are Zunaira and Junaid, in Amanat. Zunaira is finally achieving what she had been scheming ever since she saw Zarrar claiming Mehar as his wife in front of her uncle. Zarrar not only marries Mehar but also starts to fall in love with her.

However, Zunaira, who solely agrees to marry Junaid just so she could be around Zarrar, could not see him happy with Mehar. She makes sure to make Zarrar doubt Mehar by accusing her of having an affair with Junaid. Mehar returns to her uncle’s home and Junaid also leaves the house because of Zunaira’s unending evil.

Mehar is not even allowed to tell her husband that they are going to have a child. Zarrar, on the other hand, misses her and the time they had had. However, he also hates her because of Zunaira’s allegations, believing they are true.

Coming to the 23rd episode of the show, Zarrar agrees to marry Zunaira for his sister and her child. However, Zunaira’s parents disapprove.

Moreover, the teaser of the next episode unveils both of them as a couple. How do you think will Amanat unfold? What do you think will be the fate of Mehar and Zarrar’s relationship after the latter will learn about their child? Will everyone come to know of Zunaira’s truth? Have your say in the comments’ section below.