Get Ready to get hooked to an all-new OST, of the new drama serial #Angna !!! Give it a listen and give your reviews in the comments below! Watch Angna Daily at 7:00 pm Only on ARY Digital Singer: Rose Mary Lyrics: Sabir Zafar Music & Composition: Waqar Ali Cast: #areebahabib #aliabbas #azfarrehman #Rababhashim #kanwalkhan #laibakhan #asimmehmood #danialafzal #sajjadpal #staytuned #ARYDrama