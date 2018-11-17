In Photos: Arisha’s Tour de North is hands down euphoric!

Somebody who joined the Pakistani media fraternity as a child artist is all grown up now. Having started acting in a very tender age, Arisha Razi Khan went on to garner exceptional recognition for her outstanding acting in Omer Dadi Aur Gharwale on ARY Digital.

Ever since she started her career, she has never looked back and has managed to accumulate a plethora of on-screen achievements along with her extraordinary performance in her academia. Arisha recently went to the Northern areas of Pakistan and the photos she has uploaded are legit travel goals!

She poses in the midst of the beauteous Hunza Valley, donned in all-trendy apparel with a Hunzai traditional headpiece that is making her look like a local.

Wearing a cultural hat, she puts up another photo with a self-empowerment quote that says, “You are beautiful. You are worthy. You are enough.”

Looks like yellow is unarguably her color! Arisha flaunts her flamboyant style as she walks near the astounding Hussani bridge.

Adorable Arisha in the foreground with the flabbergasting ‘Rakaposhi View Point Nagar’ in the background is unarguably a visual delight. She says, “Million reasons for that smile.”

Seems like the cutie is having the best time of her life! Look at this photo that has a caption, “Not losing hope until the background is achieved.” This surreal sight is of Chattar Plain, situated in Mansehra.

She gets the glow of the Northern areas of Pakistan already! Don’t believe us? Look for yourself!

Arisha then posts this artistic photo that is giving us all the feels. She complements the photo with a thought-provoking note that says, “My mind is lost somewhere between fantasy and reality. It’s lost between how the world really is and how I want it to be. How I want to be loved and how people love me. How I react to things and how I really feel. How I reply in conversations and the words hidden inside me. I’m a modern human with an ancient heart.”

She sits on the edge of a mountain, dressed in all-black, apparently in the golden hour. The photo unveils the ground with autumn leaves.

In this photo she stands near the Khunjerab pass on a road, dressed in a trendy black coat and dark brown boots. She writes yet another thoughtful note as a caption which states, “You cannot live someone else’s story. No matter how perfect you see it from a distance. No matter how hard your life is. You are created to live these details, they’re made to suit your soul. Believe that this is the best for you, even if it isn’t the best at times.”

Well, we wish Arisha a successful life ahead with an abundance of love and happiness galore. More power to you Arisha!

