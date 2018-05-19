Armeena Khan To Visit Syria To Distribute Zakaat

Armeena Rana Khan is known for her extensive philanthropic work and for standing up and raising her voice for abundant social issues happening within Pakistan and in the world at large.

She has told her fans that she will distribute Zakaat to the families residing in the war-torn areas of Syria, all by herself. She has posted the viral photo of a Syrian child surrendering to the camera. She says, “A little kid surrendering to the camera (this broke my heart). I have been following this conflict for years and I finally have had enough.”

The Janaan protagonist divulges her plan to go to the affected area herself in order to play her part in the holy month of Ramadan. “It is time to do something, it is time to do what is in my hands. So, my dear ladies and gentleman, I have decided to go out there myself to hand deliver donations, zakat to the war-torn refugees and children of #Syria. This is the HOLY month of #Ramadan so start it off with a good deed,” she adds.

The prima donna has requested all her fans and the people reading her post to donate generously for their needy Syrian brothers and sisters. “Please donate generously as everything will be hand delivered by myself and the team. The link is in the bio. I hope that you will do your bit in giving these poor children some hope in their lives. Thank you so much, please spread this as much as possible.”

This is not the first time when the actress has addressed for Syrians, she has been vocal for the oppressed Syrian populace for quite a while now. Earlier, she has announced that she will be collaborating with Human Relief Foundation to collect donations and she proved to be true to her commitments. Not just Syria, she has always supported Palestinians and their right to enter Jerusalem. She has also taken her respect for Ahed Tamimi to her Instagram.

We wish her well and we are certain that the brave lady will not let anything come in her way. More power to you Armeena!

What are your views on this story? Tell us in the comments below.

