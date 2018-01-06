Armeena Rana Khan, one of the most beautiful actresses of the industry is all set for her to star in Hollywood’s upcoming film “The Achilles Protocol”.

The star recently has shared her look for the film and here’s what she has to say about her character while talking to a leading daily:

“I play an artificial intelligence with a GOD complex called ISIS,” Armeena tells us. “The role demanded me to have a certain type of look so I literally worked on physically transforming for the character. Once the movie is out, you’ll certainly notice the muscles I’ve put on myself. A.I are different, and the character I play in Achilles Protocol is larger than life, with fitted costumes. There was no room for a mistake and so I had to make sure, I looked my part. There were long extensions for my hair and a lot of muscle on my body.” Armeena further adds.

The film is a sci-fci film which features Armeena Khan, Christopher Faith, Mark Hill and Grace Riley in the principal cast and is written and directed by Aatif Zafar.

