ARY Digital’s Eid-Ul-Azha Transmission Has Everything Worth Watching!

Day1

Start the first day of Eid with an Interactive Episode of Good Morning Pakistan with your favorite celebrities guests, hosted by our very own, Nida Yasir.

As the day proceeds, stay tuned to watch the well-acclaimed Salman Khan flick, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, that is a complete family entertainment.

Written & Directed By Sooraj R. Barjatya

Cast: Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karishma Kapoor, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and others.

Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar will be the first telefilm to be broadcasted on ARY Digital on the first day of Eid.

Writer: Faisal Sherazi

Director: Nomi

Cast: Ashraf Khan, Shabbir Jaan, Fazila Qazi, Gul e Rana, Salma Zafar, Banita, AnumTanveer, Barkat Siddiqui and others.

Quick-witted, slapstick comedy that revolves around a group of families eager to become the best.

Na Maloom Afraad 2

Writer: Nabeel Qureshi & Fizza Ali Meerza

Director: Nabeel Qureshi

Cast: Fahad Mustafa, Javed Sheikh, Urwa Hocane, Hania Amir, Mohsin Abbas Haider, Sadaf Kanwal, Nayyar Ejaz and others.

This is a sequel to 2014 comedy “Na Maloom Afraad”. Three unfortunate souls plan a big heist on their shortcut to wealth but things go comically wrong along the way.

Day 2

Good Morning Pakistan

Different guests and celebrities will be invited to make your second day of Eid Morning Special.

Punjab Nahi Jaungi

Writer: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

Director: Nadeem Baig

Cast: Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat, Ahmed Ali Butt, Urwa Hocane, Ushna Shah, Waeeem Abbas, Sohail Ahmed, Ayesha Khan, Uzma Khan, Javed Shaikh, Bushra Ansari Ismail Tara and others.

Mehtab Khagga and his family have had generation old ties of love and friendship with Bebojee and her family despite them belonging to 2 different worlds. Fawad Khagga, the grandson of Mehtab Khagga, falls in love with his beloved Bebojee’s granddaughter, Amal.

Shabbar Ka Tabbar

Writer: Kishwer Adeel Jaffri

Director: Kashif Saleem

Cast: Mehmood Aslam, Danish Nawaz, Neelum Munir, Diya Mughal, Farah Shah, Durdana Butt and others.

The story of Shabbar Sahab and his family. All the children are on the course of different tracks of life. His mother the stubborn housekeeper is always after the children and all of them comes up with new ideas…

Bareilly Ki Barfi

Writer: Shreyas Jain & Nitesh Tiwari

Directed by: Ashwiny Iyer Tivari

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao and others.

Set in the small-town of Bareilly, Bitti is a free-spirited young girl who lives life on her own terms and refuses to be pressured into getting married. Her life takes a shift when she meets Chirag Dubey and Pritam Vidrohi.

Day 3

Good Morning Pakistan

Starting off your third day of Eid with the fun and excitement at Good Morning Pakistan enhances the festivity of the occasion.

Janaan

Writer: Osman Khalid Butt

Director: Azfar Jafri

Cast: Armeena Rana Khan, Bilal Ashraf, Ali Rehman Khan, Hania Aamir, Ajab Gul, Mishi Khan and others.

The story of a Pakhtun girl who returns from Canada to attend her cousin’s wedding in Swat, Pakistan and falls in love.

Hum Do Hamare Sou

Writer: Dr. Younus Butt

Director: Najaf Bilgrami

Cast: Faysal Quraishi, Nusheen Shah, Ajaz Aslam, Hira, and others.

Family Drama about 2 married couples who have a lot of children that keep them busy to handle…

Jeeto Pakistan

Host: Fahad Mustafa

Eid Treat for the viewers as Jeeto Pakistan will be bigger and better with an abundance of gift hampers on this Eid-ul-Azha.

Day 4

Good Morning Pakistan

Different guests and celebrities will be invited to make even the fourth day of Eid Special.

Baj Gaya Baja

Writer: Babar Jamal

Director: Saqib Khan

Cast: Ahmed Ali Butt, Salma Hassan, Ali Ansari, Komal Aziz, Nadia Hussain and others.

Two cousins when coming under the fire of their wives try to make up to them with their creative skills.

