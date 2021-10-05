ARY Digital becomes the most watched entertainment channel of Pakistan, again

With powerful content, intriguing stories, astoundingly skilled actors, and flawless productions, ARY Digital reclaims the realm for the month of September. ARY Digital outdoes itself by officially becoming the highest watched satellite television channel for the entire month.

Related: Jeeto Pakistan is coming with the BANG: Fahad Mustafa

The dramas that had been broadcasted throughout September include Pardes, Ishq Hai, Azmaish, Neeli Zinda Hai, Pehli Si Muhabbat, Bulbulay, and of course Jeeto Pakistan. Moreover, after the conclusion of Pardes, Ishq Hai, and Azmaish, the channel planned to roll out four spectacular dramas like Baddua, Amanat, Berukhi, and Mere Apne, that made sure the channel stays on the top.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv)

Even after the end of September, Sami Khan, Hira Mani, Marina Khan, and Sumbul Iqbal starrer Main Hari Piya just premiered on 4th October, and it is already being loved on both television and social media alike.

We take this opportunity to thank you for your loyalty and feedback.