ARY Digital Network brings ARY Arabia for Middle East and the global Arab diaspora

Embarking on its journey from an office in London on September 16th, 2000, ARY Digital Network has blossomed into a powerhouse of sheer entertainment, earning exceptional adoration and acclaim.

Venturing beyond the boundaries of Pakistani entertainment, ARY Digital is rewriting the rules by presenting a series of captivating dramas. These productions not only captivate audiences but also fearlessly tackle social issues and taboo subjects that are seldom discussed, earning accolades one after another.

As ARY Digital dramas continue to shatter viewership records on television and YouTube, we have thrilling news for all drama enthusiasts out there, especially for our Arabic-speaking fans.

Picture this: the most-watched entertainment channel going above and beyond for its cherished viewers, responding to their clamor for more entertainment.

In a remarkable move to cater to Arabic-speaking audiences, ARY has unveiled ARY Arabia, a digital channel that will feature popular dramas dubbed and presented in Arabic for the Middle East and the global Arab diaspora.

The very first drama to be dubbed and showcased on ARY Arabia is the unstoppable sensation, ‘Mere Hamsafar.’ This production has taken South Asia by storm with its unrivaled popularity. Boasting an extraordinary ensemble cast, including the mesmerizing Hania Aamir and the ‘King of Romance’ Farhan Saeed, among others, Mere Hamsafar aka ‘Rafiq Darby (???? ????)’ delivers a compelling message with utmost subtlety. It has earned boundless acclaim across Pakistan and from international audiences through ARY Digital. Now, it is ready to cast its enchanting spell on Middle Eastern viewers with ARY Arabia.

Prepare to cancel all your plans this weekend, indulge in your favorite delicacies, switch on YouTube, and embark on a binge-watching spree of all the episodes of Mere Hamsafar or Rafiq Darby (???? ????).

But wait, there’s more! Which of the ARY Digital shows would you love to watch in Arabic next? Share your thoughts in the comments section below and let your voice be heard!

