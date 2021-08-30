ARY Digital to roll out these stunning projects real soon!

ARY Digital never ceases to amaze its viewers with binge-worthy and spectacular dramas. The channel has literally transcended all boundaries when it comes to providing overwhelming quality entertainment for local and global audiences.

Since the inception of 2021, ARY Digital has been winning innumerable hearts with its pristine content and astounding topics just like every other year. Following the unexplainably successful half of the year, the television channel is all set to roll out a few more spectacular projects for this quarter, to outdo itself, and extend the boundaries ARY Digital has set on its own.

Starring the powerhouse of talent, Mahira Khan in the leading role, Aik Hai Nigar is based on the inspiring true story of the Pakistan Army’s first female Three-Star General. It traces the life and career of Lieutenant General Nigar Johar, a name synonymous with strength, determination, and professional excellence. Gen Nigar Johar rose through the ranks of the Pakistan Army and continues to have a meritorious service. She overcame personal tragedy and societal pressures to break the glass ceiling for all the women of the country. A tribute to one of the biggest symbols of women’s empowerment in Pakistan.

Meray Apnay, on the other hand, is a drama serial based on a very important issue of Watta Satta; the marriage of a brother and sister, simultaneously to another brother and sister. It incorporates a potpourri of exceptional actors ranging from Waseem Abbas, Ali Abbas, and Zainab Shabbir to Hajra Yamin, and others.

Another project to start on ARY Digital is Amanat. It incorporates flawless actors such as Imran Abbas, Saboor Aly, Haroon Shahid, and Urwa Hocane in pivotal roles. The drama appears to be a love triangle, or something close.

Heartthrob Junaid Khan joins the stunning Hiba Bukhari for a visual delight Berukhi. One teaser of the drama has been released so far and it looks colorful and vibrant. Hiba Bukhari read the famous Cinderalla story to a bunch of kids, when suddenly, her prince charming, Junaid Khan appears, holds her hands, and they both smile, looking at each other.

