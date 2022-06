ARY Digital YouTube channel will be available shortly

Pakistan’s fastest-growing YouTube channel, ARY Digital, with at least 29.6 Million subscribers got hacked Wednesday morning.

According to details, the account was hacked as a result of a cyber-attack from Indian hackers.

However, the channel, which was offline for a while has now been recovered and will be available soon, worldwide.

