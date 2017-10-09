After the commendable success of ARY FILM FESTIVAL held in May 2017. The festival is coming back to showcase the talent of people in 2018 in collaboration with Delhi International Film Festival and American Film Showcase and International Film Festivals and Platform. The submissions are open till November 30, 2017. Do not miss the chance to unveil your talent in front of the world.

The first festival continued for 3 days. The jury shortlisted 33 movies from around 400 entries received from all over the world. Apart from the regular entries, the festival exhibited internationally applauded films such as “Lyari Notes”, “Brave Hearts” and “Mah e Mir”. Additionally, Academy award winner Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy’s “Song Of Lahore” was also premiered at the festival.



To showcase your talent, the platform is open for submissions in the category of Short Film, Feature Film, Short Documentary and Feature Documentary.



For further details, visit

www.aryfilmfestival.com

