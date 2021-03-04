In Photos: Here’s everything you need to know about ARY People’s Choice Awards

ARY Digital proudly conducted its first “ARY People’s Choice Awards,” commemorating the achievements of individuals from entertainment, fashion, and lifestyle as an opportunity to celebrate noteworthy projects and artisans who have excelled in their field.

In these testing times of the pandemic, ARY Digital feels privileged to recognize and celebrate those individuals, who have worked tirelessly to spread hope and positivity through their professions. During this predicament, ARY Digital has made every effort to ensure the health and safety of all those involved, maintaining strict adherence to SOPs.

The awards ceremony hosted by Ahmed Butt and Vasay Chaudhry was recorded on a closed set with zero public attendance.

Comprised of 29 categories, the audiences were encouraged to take part in the voting process via online polls, supporting their favorite nominees. Conducted throughout February 2021, the event received an overwhelming response from fans and patrons.

With multiple options available in each category, ranging from an actor’s skill in a particular role to clothing designs, ARY People’s Choice Awards had something in store for everyone. Special awards were also given to some of the most prominent programs in their particular categories.

ARY People’s Choice Awards was sponsored by Brite, presented by Tresemme, powered by TUC, Canolive, Nestle Cerelac, and was digitally connected by Jazz Super 4G.

Following is the list of all the winners after a month-long voting process by the fans, which is a testament to the quality of the productions and the talent of these artists as shown by the public:

Favorite Drama Serial 2020 (LONG FORMAT) — BHARAAS

Favorite Drama Serial 2020 (REGULAR FORMAT) — ISHQIYA

Favorite Actor in a Role of Husband — AHMED ALI BUTT (JHOOTI)

Favorite Jori — FARHAN SAEED/SOHAI ALI ABRO (PREM GALI)

Favorite Actress in a Role of Maa — SABA FAISAL (GHISI PITI MOHABBAT)

Favorite Actor in a Role of Baap — MOHAMMAD AHMED (RUSWAI)

Favorite Actress in a Role of Bahu — HIRA MANI (GHALATI)

Favorite Actress in a Role of Behen — HANIA AAMIR (ISHQIYA)

Favorite Actor — FEROZE KHAN (ISHQIYA)

Favorite Actress — RAMSHA KHAN (GHISI PITI MOHABBAT)

Favorite Actress in a Role of Bhabi — MINAL KHAN (NAND)

Favorite Actor in a Role of Bhai — AFFAN WAHEED (GHALATI)

Favorite Actor in the Role of Damad — GOHAR RASHEED (ISHQIYA)

Favorite Director — BADAR MEHMOOD (ISHQIYA)

Favorite Actor in a Role of Dost — FAYSAL QURAISHI (LOG KYA KAHENGE)

Favorite Actress in a Role of Nand — SANA JAVED (RUSWAI)

Favorite Actress in a Role of Saas — SEEMI PASHA (ISHQIYA)

Favorite Actor in the Role of Sasur — KHALED ANAM (ISHQIYA)

Favorite Actress in a Role of Wife — AREEBA HABIB (JALAN)

New Emerging Talent (Male) — OSAMA TAHIR (RUSWAI)

New Emerging Talent (FEMALE) — DUR E FISHAN SALEEM (BHARAAS)

Favorite OST — ISHQIYA

Favorite Sitcom — BULBULAY

Favorite Writer — FASI BARI (GHISI PITI MOHABBAT)

Makeup — DEPILEX

Female Model — MUSHK KALEEM

Model Male — EMAD IRFANI

Designer Couture — HSY

Designer (PRET) — KHAADI

Special Awards:

MERAY PAAS TUM HO — Biggest Drama Ever in the History of Pakistan

JEETO PAKISTAN (FAHAD MUSTAFA) — Biggest Game Show of Pakistan

SHAAN E RAMZAN (WASEEM BADAMI) — Biggest Ramzan Transmission of Pakistan

GOOD MORNING PAKISTAN (NIDA YASIR) — Most-watched Morning Show of Pakistan