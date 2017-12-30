Zara Noor Abbas and Asad Siddiqui are among the most good looking artists in the industry, the duo has acclaimed fame through their amazing acting skills and became the heartthrobs of the industry in no time.

Few months ago the couple announced their engagement and fans were excited. Their engagement was attended by close friends and family members.

Later we saw their friends in dance practices which hinted towards a star studded dholki/mehendi night and our assumption was not wrong.

From their mehendi to reception, every event was a star studded affair, We even saw Yasir Hussain and Asim Azhar giving very well choreographed dance performances and Asim even sang for the duo on their mehendi.

Here’s what all happened from their engagement to the star studded reception yesterday in Karachi:

