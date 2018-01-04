Not so long ago this young lad took the internet by storm with Hands up in the air, Sunlay,Saajna and many more. Today we see him as the hippest and most progressing singer of the town. Asim Azhar is one of the youngest heartthrob of the nation and we have been drooling over his songs since the day he started.

Teriyaan. New Years gift ???? A post shared by Asim Azhar (@asimazhar) on Dec 26, 2017 at 7:45am PST

The lad has just released his first song of the year; it being it a debut with “Teriyaan” co-singer Aima baig – our version of Rekha Bhardwaj. A heartbreak song cannot be beautiful than this. It flows beautifully and grows on us with its intense feels, amazing vocals, meaningful lyrics and catchy beats. The song at the end turns into a qawwali and that will give you all the right feels.

Directed by Adnan Kandhar and written and composed by Asim Azhar and Hassan Ali the video is quite simple featuring Asim and Aima themselves both of them looking amazing. Teriyaan for sure is here to stay on the music charts.

