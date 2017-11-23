Gorgeous Humaima Malick, recently celebrated her birthday with her family and the who’s who of the Pakistani industry.

The lady looked uber-chic in a long cold-shoulder gown and keeping a minimal make-up look for the evening.

After a floral themed birthday celebration we spotted Farhan Saeed and Asim Azhar singing for the starlet to make her birthday a musical and a memorable one.

@asimazhar musical birthday ???? A post shared by HUMAIMA MALICK (@humaimamalick) on Nov 20, 2017 at 4:03am PST

@farhan_saeed ???????????? A post shared by HUMAIMA MALICK (@humaimamalick) on Nov 20, 2017 at 4:25am PST

Farhan and Asim are among the heartthrobs of the industry and one cannot stop humming these songs along with them.

