Gorgeous Humaima Malick, recently celebrated her birthday with her family and the who’s who of the Pakistani industry.

The lady looked uber-chic in a long cold-shoulder gown and keeping a minimal make-up look for the evening.

After a floral themed birthday celebration we spotted Farhan Saeed and Asim Azhar singing for the starlet to make her birthday a musical and a memorable one.

Farhan and Asim are among the heartthrobs of the industry and one cannot stop humming these songs along with them.

