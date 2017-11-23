Asim Azhar and Farhan Saeed made Humaima’s birthday musical!
Gorgeous Humaima Malick, recently celebrated her birthday with her family and the who’s who of the Pakistani industry.
The lady looked uber-chic in a long cold-shoulder gown and keeping a minimal make-up look for the evening.
After a floral themed birthday celebration we spotted Farhan Saeed and Asim Azhar singing for the starlet to make her birthday a musical and a memorable one.
Farhan and Asim are among the heartthrobs of the industry and one cannot stop humming these songs along with them.