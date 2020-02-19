Asim Azhar’s unplugged version of Ishqiya OST will soothe you

The heartthrob Asim Azhar has become an epitome of class, garnering infinite praise and a large audience in his concerts singing his songs alongside. Recently, the 23-year-old singer has performed in ARY Feast and managed to hold the entire festival spellbound with his magical voice and unfathomable energy, enough to electrify all the attendees.

The ‘Tu Jo Na Mila’ songster, who’s known for singing songs for different dramas and movies, has just sung the OST of Ishqiya for his fans without any musical instrument, or even a microphone for that matter. He posted the raw version of the OST on his Instagram account. His fans and friends could not hold back, but shower his post with praise and compliments.

Ishqiya, a story of two people madly in love, who could not end up together, airs on ARY Digital every Monday at 8:00 PM. It stars Hania Aamir, Feroze Khan, Ramsha Khan and Gohar Rasheed in pivotal roles.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital Network as a Lifestyle Editor

