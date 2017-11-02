Cementing his path to success with amazing singing style and cute looks, Asim Azhar is the singing sensation of the era.

What an amazing tour it was!! ????????????And special thanks to @humayunalamgir for making me look slick with these exclusive jackets. ???????????????? A post shared by Asim Azhar (@asimazhar) on Sep 13, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

Giving us tracks like hands up in the air, Sajna, Khwahish and much more, the artist is on a roll. Asim recently celebrated his 21st birthday and all the wishes poured in for the young lad. Asim surprised his fans with his latest track “5 AM” releasing it on his birthday.

The song is about the struggles faced in a relationship and the promises that come with it. It’s about missing that someone special for the whole night.

It starts with a very catchy beat to which we start tapping our fingers the first time we hear. The upbeat music and Punjabi lyrics, full of love and emotions make it a song to enjoy.

5 AM is shot in Beverly Hills, Hollywood, the beautiful scenery has us hooked to it, also Asim was seen enjoying every moment of the song. Written, composed by the singer himself, the song is directed by Jesse Ray Diamond and the music is by UpsideDown.

MY BIRTHDAY SURPRISE FOR YOU ALL. ???????? #5AM – my new single & music video. ????enjoy, dance & watch it now on YouTube!!!! ???????????????? A post shared by Asim Azhar (@asimazhar) on Oct 29, 2017 at 10:08am PDT

The song got 58k + views within 4 days and 3k likes. We shall give a thumbs up to ‘5 AM’ wishing Asim the best for all his future endeavours.

