Asrar’s “Jee Maalik” will hold you spellbound!

With his immersive and captivating voice, Asrar has been winning ample hearts ever since he sang in the well celebrated Coke Studio. Time and again, he has got us spellbound by the pitch of his voice and the words that he uses in his songs.

Recently, the singer has released another Kalaam entitled Jee Maalik and it is an ode to the creator of the universe and everything inside it. As the name suggests, it is sort of a conversation of creation with his creator.

He starts off with praising Adam Peace Be Upon Him, Ibrahim Peace Be Upon Him, Moosa Peace Be Upon Him, and Essa Peace Be Upon Him. He glorifies Mecca and the intensity of his own relationship with the Almighty.

Notwithstanding some exceptionally moving phrases and words, what adds more value to the overall aura of the Kalaam is the way it is composed. Musical instruments, especially the guitar has given it an unrivaled majesty. Though the Kalaam has not been shot at any traditional locations such as a field, mountains or beach, Asrar has done justice to it even while shooting it in a studio, clad in a formal suit with a hat.

We are certain, the singer will never cease to amaze us with his flamboyant script and magical voice. What are your views on this Kalaam? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

