Sugar, spice, and everything nice!’ comes in our mind when we think about the recent New York fashion week held from 8th to 16th of February.

Without any doubts, New York Fashion Week has a legacy of acquainting fabulous, over-the-top looks every year, and the recent fashion week was no exception. Fashion is all about creating subtle statements and self-expression, and the following looks justify the prior sentence.

New York Fashion Week 2018 was held to exhibit the diversity of women. Women from all countries took part in the proceedings of NYFW,2018. Similarly, Pakistan was represented by our very own, stunning Ayesha Omer.

New York Fashion week turned out to be rather social for Omer as she met proclaimed international models and spent time confabbing. On Monday, she posted a picture of herself along with the brand ambassador Tommy Hilfiger, the exceptionally gorgeous Gigi Hadid, which got all hell broke loose. Omer and Hadid shared an iconic moment together as they expressed their affection to celebrate each other’s diversity.

Fans of both the beauties were astonished to see them standing together. Omer had her hand around Hadid’s waist. Talk about goals!

Our Diva also posted an Instagram picture with Emily Didonato, who, according to Omer, sent her love to Pakistan, and that too, in Urdu. Can you wait for the video? We neither!

Jordan Dunn was the third model to get featured on Omer’s Instagram account. Omer wrote, “She was so tall, she had to sit down and chat. She didn’t want me getting a neck strain…. and what a beauty!”

Seems like our very ‘Khoobsurat’ Ayesha Omer had a wondrous time in the New York Fashion Week, 2018.

