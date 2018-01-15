Ayeza Khan, the praised actress from Pyare Afzal is celebrating her birthday today and we from ARY wish her a very happy birthday.

With her innocent looks, expressive eyes and a smile to die for, she soon captured the hearts of people. This young actress soon rose to fame and was seen everywhere from billboards to red carpet. Mother to 2 children, Ayeza is not only a great person but a wonderful wife and mother too.

Being very active on social media the starlet took her birthday to Instagram and never she forgets to tag her beau in her images just like this one.

Generating much love from Pakistan and across the world, Pyare Afzal was among the much favourites from ARY Digital for which she also won an award for best actress. Farah(Ayeza Khan) and Afzal (Hamza Ali Abbasi) garnered a lot of appreciation and love from the masses. Written by Khalil-ur-rehman-qamar and directed by Nadeem Baig the story revolves around Afzal, a carefree guy who falls in love with Farah. Pyare Afzal was the first drama which hit the big screen as per the high demand the last episode of Pyare Afzal was aired on cinema screens.

