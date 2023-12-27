A-list actor Ayeza Khan narrowly escaped a fire mishap during the filming of her new drama serial ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’.

Ayeza Khan recently faced a scary mishap, during the filming of an upcoming fire sequence in ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’, teased in the promo of the upcoming episode 3, where Mahnoor [Khan] pulled over the shawl from Shehraam [Hamza Ali Abbasi] when it caught fire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv)

The BTS clip shared by Khan on her Instagram handle captured the flames being spread on the ground as she did the act and the actor accidentally stepped onto them.

However, Khan was soon alarmed by a crew member as can be heard in the clip and she immediately stepped away.

Sharing the clip on her feed, Khan noted, “It’s not easy being an actor.” She continued, “When the director says ‘Action,’ we forget what’s going to happen next and just give our best performance. Sometimes unexpected things happen on set that the onscreen audience doesn’t get to see. But Allah is protecting us, and I can’t thank Allah enough for having His protection over me every single day.”

“And, of course, the appreciation we receive for our performance from you guys is also unparalleled. Thank you, everyone, for always supporting and loving us (actors) unconditionally. This is exactly what makes us push harder in our career and go forward to give the best we possibly can,” she concluded.

Pertinent to note here that the mega-serial marks the comeback of heartthrob actor Hamza Ali Abbasi on the TV screens after a long hiatus and sees him reunite with his ‘Pyarey Afzal’ co-star Khan, Ayeza Khan, after a decade. The ensemble star cast of the serial also features the likes of Nawal Saeed, Srha Asghar, Emmad Irfani, Zainab Qayyum, Haris Waheed, Savera Nadeem, Nausheen Shah, Mariyam Nafees, Saqib Sumeer and Noor-ul-Hassan among others.

Qasim Ali Mureed helmed the direction of the drama serial, whereas, Rida Bilal penned the script. Next Level Entertainment of sisters Samina Humayun Saeed and Sana Shahnawaz, and Six Sigma Plus of Humayun Saeed and Shahzad Nasib are the production banners for the project.

‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ airs every Friday and Saturday in prime time only on ARY Digital.

Watch all the episodes of ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ here