Here’s how Ayeza Khan is a ‘Superwoman’

Known for her spectacular acting in different dramas, the stunning, Ayeza Khan is a perfect amalgamation of beauty and brains, as she masters the art of dialogue delivery along with an exquisite display of expressions.

Currently, be it the mean girl Mehwish in Meray Paas Tum Ho, or the innocent one, Seher in Thora Sa Haq, Ayeza has nailed both characters by her pristine acting capabilities, leaving fans in awe.

Just like most people, celebrities also have a private life where they tend to spend time with family and friends. Similarly, notwithstanding her tough shooting schedules, Ayeza spends great quality time with her family. The diva has taken to Instagram to unveil a few integral details about her family time and we are amazed to know what a superwoman she really is!

Donned as Dr. Rabail from Koi Chand Rakh, She wrote, “Before this year ends, I personally wanted to thank everybody for giving so much love and appreciation.”

“Honestly, waking up at 7am, making lunch box exciting everyday, dropping hoorain to the school, coming back and waking up rayan and feeding and getting him ready and dropping him to my mom’s place and sometimes requesting her to come to my house in the morning and then having breakfast with my husband and leaving for the work and in btw try to come home whenever possible and, monitoring the kids on phone all day and coming back to home and again feeding, bathing, choosing the princess or batman night-suit every night, listening hoorain’s bedtime stories or phirrrrrrrrrr removing the makeup and dinner date with my favorite person and sleeping at 3am and again waking up at 7,” she said, speaking about how she spends her day.

She says it is difficult to manage sometimes, but she loves all her fans because they have made her a “superwoman” whom they could be proud of.

More power to you Ayeza! Here’s wishing you a beautiful life filled with love and contentment galore.

Which has been your favorite character Ayeza did? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

