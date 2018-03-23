‘Azaadi’, all revved up to show its first look

The year 2018 occurs to be a blissful year for Pakistani movies so far. Having started from a super hit movie like ‘Parchi’ which is getting sufficient fame throughout the entire world, from USA and Canada to UAE, 2018 has also become a host to the first animation movie which actually made a difference on not only charts but on the perceptions of Pakistani populace as well. ‘Allahyar and the legend of Markhor’ is garnering commendable praise for depicting such a sensitive topic about nature conservation and Pakistan’s national animal, Markhor’s extinction. ‘Allahyar and the legend of Markhor’ does not only carry an uber appealing storyline, it also possesses an up-game animation identical to that of Pixar and Disney animation movies.

Directed and written by the debutant, Imran Malik, ‘Azaadi’ appears to be Pakistan’s next blockbuster. Azaadi is starring the gorgeous, Sonya Hussain opposite the talented, Moammar Rana along with legends like Javed Sheikh and Nadeem Baig.

All set to influence Pakistani cinema, this movie dwells on unending struggles of Kashmiri men and women for the sake of liberation and freedom from the illegal Indian occupation. The first teaser of the movie has been released on 5th of February in 2017, a national holiday which is observed in solidarity with Kashmiris.

Amidst speculations and resistance, ‘Azaadi is all revved up to release yet another trailer on the 27th of March, 2018. Besides an adroit story, the presence of maestro Nadeem Baig and Javed Sheikh makes bright chances for the visual treat to become a major success countrywide. The movie features exceptional songs sung by the extensively skilled Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Quratulain Baloch and Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan, with its title song composed by none other than Sahir Ali Bagga.

Depicting a pivotal issue, ‘Azaadi’ might become an anticipated movie to appear in international film festivals, accumulating infinite admiration.

We wish the makers of the movie a very best of luck.

