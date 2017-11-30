The singer turned preacher Junaid Jamshed, passed away last year in a plane crash along with his wife leaving many fans and followers mourning. JJ’s legacy and contribution to the industry is what one can’t forget.

Recently his younger son Babur released “Meray Baba” paying tribute to his father . The song within just 2 days gathered more than 300K views . The heartwarming lyrics of the song talks about how he misses his father with every passing second, how he remembers each and every thing said by his father and that the “Karavan” started by him will keep on going, Whatever he had dreamt of will turn into reality one day.

Babur was also seen reciting one of the most famous naats by Junaid Jamshed, Ilahi Teri Chokat par” made us reminiscence JJ’s legacy.

Directed by Syed Zeeshan Ahmed and composed by Kashan admani, “Meray Baba” has left us in tears.

“Har soch main, har dil main ho, kehta hai dil tum yanhi ho”

Meray Baba Meray Baba – Babur Junaid Jamshed (Tribute To Shaheed Junaid Jamshed) [Official Video] Posted by Junaid Jamshed on 28 Noiembrie 2017

