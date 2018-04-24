Babur Junaid Jamshed Ties Knot In A Modest Ceremony

The legendary Junaid Jamshed had been ruling over ample hearts while he was a part of Vital Signs. The maestro then turned towards religion, leaving behind his swiftly elevating career but he did not stop winning hearts. He knew that he owned a majestic voice and he recorded abundant Islamic renditions that made a diverse but huge populace admire him. In an unfortunate plane crash, the singer turned religious scholar embraced martyrdom.

His son, Babur Junaid Jamshed has been on his father’s path since the beginning. Whenever he misses his father, he posts Junaid’s photos or videos on his Instagram account and the occasions he misses his dad are seriously uncountable.

Babur has also intoned a tribute to his father which is certainly sufficient to get you in tears.

Amidst insanely extravagant wedding ceremonies and birthday parties, the young Jamshed has also tied knot albeit in a relatively smaller affair, attended by family and close friends. None of the photos of his weddings have surfaced on the social media neither have any celebrities put up photos on their social media platforms.

The groom has told his friends and fans about the wedding via his own Instagram account. He has posted a photo of himself, standing with his spouse Mahnoor Babur.

Babur looks dapper in a black Sherwani meanwhile his better half looks absolutely exquisite in red embellished with breathtaking jewelry. The video you are about to see will make you respect this young man. He has kept his father alive in both his heart and spirit. He has sung for his wife and posted the rendition with a caption, ‘Yeh Shaam Phir Nahi Ai Gi’. What a legit genuine man!

Mahnoor and Babur have been Nikkahfied since January 14th.

And the cutest young couple shares phenomenal bonding.

We wish Babur Junaid Jamshed to live a life full of love, happiness, and contentment.

