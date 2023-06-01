Is it okay for potential partners to talk before marriage? ‘Baby Baji’ sheds light on important notion

The ninth episode of the ARY Digital drama serial Baby Baji has captivated the audience with its compelling storyline and exceptional performances.

Renowned actors such as Samina Ahmed, Javeria Saud, Saud Qasmi, Hassan Ahmed, Sunita Marshall, Junaid Jamshed Niazi, Syeda Tooba Anwar, Fazal Hussain, Aina Asif, and many others have showcased their extraordinary talent in this drama.

Written by Mansoor Ahmed Khan and directed by Tehseen Khan, the latest episode unravels an intriguing plotline centered around Baby Baji’s rejection of Wasif’s proposal based on his phone conversations with Farhat.

However, Waleed approaches Asma and requests her to intervene and convince their mother that pre-marriage phone conversations are not inappropriate. He emphasizes that such discussions provide an opportunity for potential partners to truly understand each other.

On the contrary, Baby Baji staunchly opposes this notion, firmly believing that such communication before marriage is unacceptable. She asserts that it compromises the honor of girls and they do this because they just want to control boys.

Nevertheless, Asma, with tears in her eyes, elucidates the significance of communication with a potential partner before marriage, emphasizing the need for a deeper understanding. She confesses that had she known Naseer’s unhappiness with the marriage, she would have declined the proposal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv)

The teaser for tonight’s episode hints at a potential shift in Baby Baji’s stance due to Asma’s persuasive efforts. It appears that she may now be inclined toward accepting Wasif’s proposal.

Will Baby Baji’s decision prove right, and will Azra create obstacles in Wasif’s wedding? To uncover the answers, don’t miss the next episode of Baby Baji, airing tonight at 7 PM, on ARY Digital.