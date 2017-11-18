Let not the title misguide you! This article is not about boys, but girls who are treated as boys!

Girls if you are the bhai of boys instead of bae, then trust me you’re one of a kind.

Guys love hanging out with you, they like to share every little secrets with you, in fact, they share their dark secrets with you, but still nothing goes beyond that… This is because they don’t see you as girls but as one of them.

Here is everything we go through once we are bro-zoned!

NO LANGUAGE BARRIERS:

Etiquettes? What etiquettes? There is no such word in this world when your guy friend is talking to you.

Being a bro is not easy! You have to listen everything. They really don’t care about whatever they say around you!

YOU ARE NOT ALLOWED TO MAKE BOYFRIENDS:

Well this is one of the drawbacks of being a BRO! Your guy friends never see you as a girl, you are only allowed to be their best friend. They are extremely possessive about you but will never admit it because they can’t share their friend with anybody else.

YOU HAVE TO CHECK OTHERS FOR THEM:

Sometimes being a bro can be the worst thing ever! Our guy friends will never understand that we actually are girls and we clearly do not like to check others. But, sadly, we have no other option. Sigh!

YOU ARE THEIR LOVE GURU:

You can never be their girlfriend but you can be their love guru. They will discuss their relationship issues with you, and believe me, you can’t say NO to them, you have to be their love guide. From the beginning of their relationship to their break-ups, you will have to listen to them. So my girls, be ready!

OTHER GIRLS WILL HATE YOU:

Without caring about others you will be enjoying, laughing and having the best time of your life with your guy friend but, there will always be people who will be judging you.

Tell us if you can relate your self with our blog in the comments section below:

