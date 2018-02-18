Hotel Pearl Continental, on Wednesday, 15th February, hosted an evening full of chocolate. Chocolate to eat, chocolate to drink and chocolate to breathe, literally! Kids who are into milk chocolates to teenagers who love dark chocolate, it was a heaven for every chocolate enthusiast.

Chocolate lovers got a chance to have loads and loads of desserts made solely of chocolate, where the maestro Marc Leon Pauquet hand crafted milk chocolate, dark chocolate and white chocolate into finest and scrumptious delights.

Marc Leon Pauquet was invited by Hashoo Group to Pakistan in order to showcase his skills of molding chocolate into subtle art in a week long chocolate festival at Mariott Islamabad and Pearl Continental, Karachi. He was welcomed to demonstrate his expertise to the pastry chefs of Marriott and Pearl Continental. Chef Pauquet works with a premium Belgian chocolate brand, Callebaut, and came all the way from Istanbul, Turkey for the chocolate trainings.

Callebaut is a Belgian chocolate company situated in the heart of Belgium that gives customers an experience of chocolate that not only indulges with its rich, intense taste, it enables the customers to create indulgent delights every day. Hashoo group, with this venture, became a pioneer of premium quality chocolate by introducing Callebaut to Pakistan in this chocolate festival.

More than 40 pastry chefs from all provinces of Pakistan gathered at Pearl Continental, Karachi in order to attend live training on chocolate dessert making. The motto of this training was to make sure that Pakistanis can have similar Belgian chocolate experience.

Laila Farah Naz, Marcom Manager, Pearl Continental said, “The reason of this training is not just to introduce Callebaut, but to get proficient, aromatic chocolate desserts in Pakistan. The chocolates will be available for the customers in Pearl Continental and Mariott hotels.”

Chef Pauquet, in a talk with media said, “The chefs I met are quite interested in the art of chocolate. Few years back, I went to Turkey for a similar kind of demonstration where I figured out that Turkey was a sweet country, I feel the same for Pakistan.”

Chocolate lovers can visit Pearl continental to witness the chocolate savvy, Chef Pauquet in action as he prepares pralines, truffles, caramel and ganache that will be available for the customers to buy and share with loved ones.

