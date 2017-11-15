Winter isn’t dry unless you have dry fruits!

So, Winters are just round the corner and people have started making plans about how to spend their favourite season and make this time memorable.

Pakistanis romance with winters is well known, the excitement of wearing woolen clothes, jackets, boots and eating different “special winters cuisine” is already in the air.

Other than the fashion independence and barbecue nights, winters bring with them another delicary called “dry fruits”.

We love to chew one cashews, almonds, pistachios, walnuts and the long list of local and foreign dry fruits which the season brings with it.

Dry fruits are not only good in taste but they have other benefits as well.

ALMONDS:

Almonds are one of a healthiest super food one can eat as they are encumbered with essential nutrients and fibers which are necessary for a healthy mind and body.

Almonds regulate cholesterol and are good for a healthy brain.

If you want to sharpen your memory do eat at least eat 4 to 5 almonds in a day. With its fiber element, it helps in preventing constipation.

Perhaps, the biggest winter problem that people face is dryness of the skin and one can get rid of it by an almond oil massage.

CASHEWS:

My personal favourite, cashews are not only know for their unique taste but also for their amazing health benefits.

They are full of anti-oxidants, vitamins and minerals which are required for the normal functioning of the body.

Cashews can protect one from CANCER and can be consumed without fear as they contain low fat content as compared to other nuts.

It helps to lower your blood pressure.

In winters, people do not like to leave their cozy beds and want a sound sleep for this cashews help you to have a peaceful sleep.

WALNUTS:

The brain-shaped nuts are loved by almost everyone, no matter how hard to crack.

It a very common ingredient in cakes, chocolates, cookies, the eatables we consume daily.

Walnuts are good for your skin and few know that most of the beauty products use walnuts as one of the ingredients.

Walnuts keep your immune system healthy and due to high levels of omega-3 fatty acids, they are also beneficial to the heart.

Walnuts are better for your skin; they are packed with Vitamin B that helps you to have good skin.

Have a happy winters.

Tell us about your favorite dry fruits in the comments section below.

