Listening to the word “toothpaste”, all we can think of a paste used to clean our teeth, right? But do you know other than this, we can use toothpaste for so many things. Don’t believe me?

Well, here are some amazing alternate uses of toothpaste

WHITENS THE WHITE RUBBER PART OF THE SNEAKERS

Want your sneakers to look brand new? Apply toothpaste on the white rubber part of your sneakers and rub it with an old toothbrush, wait for almost half an hour, clean it with a damp cloth and *poof* your sneakers will be good as new.

CLEAR UP PIMPLES

Can’t find a medicine for treating pimples? Well, you have a toothpaste. Apply toothpaste on the pimple as it contains antibacterial properties and hydrogen peroxide that kill harmful bacteria, particularly P.acne bacteria causing acne on the face. In addition, its clotting property helps reduce redness and swelling besides preventing bacteria from growing and spreading to skin pores.

STOP BUG BITES FROM ITCHING

The most irritating thing is itching after the bug bites, but not anymore. This itching will not bother you anymore. Rub toothpaste on the bitten area and let the toothpaste do its magic.

TO REMOVE CARPET STAINS

Don’t be scared of those stubborn stains on the carpet, put some toothpaste directly on the stain and brush it off.

TO REMOVE GUM FROM HAIR

This can be anybody’s biggest nightmare, no? But now, if a gum ever sticks in your hair, don’t cut them off, simply apply toothpaste, brush it off and get rid of the gum instantly

