Beti [Full OST] Singer: Maham Waqar & Humza Nasir | ARY Digital
Credit OST “Beti”
Original Soundtrack: Beti
Singer: Maham Waqar & Humza Nasir
Composition & Music: Goher Mumtaz & Hassan Abbas Rai
Lyrics: Goher Mumtaz & Hassan Abbas Rai
Producer: Abdullah Seja
D.O.P: M.Sikander Yousuf
Post: Q Links
‘Beti’, All Set To Shed Light On An Important Social Issue
Since the old ages, this myth has prevailed in our society, that the daughters are considered to be a sign of bad omen. Though our religion completely refutes this notion and provides equal rights to them. ‘Beti’ is an amazing story of a daughter who faces this challenge as she gets married in a family where baby girls are not welcomed. Her husband’s grandmother is very aversive about the birth of a baby girl. Maryam now defends herself and her baby against all odds.
