Betiyaan | An affectionate father & 5 daughters

Betiyaan is a story of an affectionate father, Laiq Ahmed, going through immense difficulties for the love of his five daughters. Apart from the difficulties created by his mother and divorced sister, he also has to deal with the dirt society throws at him.

Due to a little misunderstanding, his family is falling apart and Laiq Ahmed is desperate to turn things around for his family. What lengths will he go to? Only time will tell.

Read: Pinjra just premiered its 1st episode and people are already taking about it

Muhammad Ahmed as Laiq Ahmed is a loving father of five daughters, being a single parent Laiq Ahmed lives with his mother and a divorced sister. Despite the hardships, he has always loved his daughters and fulfilled their needs.

Fatima Effendi as Fiza is the eldest daughter who has been taking care of the family like a mother since her mother’s death. She is very understanding and compassionate towards her sisters.

Mah-e-Noor Haider as Shiza is a university student and the second daughter of Laiq Ahmed. She is in love with her class fellow, Saad, but doesn’t take any step against her father’s will.

Fahad Sheikh as Danish was an eligible bachelor who liked Shiza but eventually got married to Fiza. He is unhappy and blames Fiza for his miserable life.

Osama Tahir as Saad is the love interest of Shiza, but destiny has something else planned for them.

Qudsia Ali as Hania, Tania Hussain as Anum, and Emaan Khan as Komal are Laiq Ahmed’s other three daughters. Sometimes it’s his life that’s at the stake. A father has to give a lot of sacrifices for the happiness his family.

Written By: Asma Sayani

Directed By: Meesam Naqvi

Cast:

Fatima Effendi

Muhammad Ahmed

Mah-e-Noor Haider

Fahad Sheikh

Qudsia Ali

Tania Hussain

Emaan Khan

Beena Masroor

Javeria Saud

Shahrayar Zaidi

Sabahat Bukhari

Sajjad Pal

Saad Fareedi

Osama Tahir

Starting today, 8th October, Betiyaan will air daily at 07:00 PM, on ARY Digital.