Better Call Saul wins big at Critics’ Choice Awards 2023

With five total nominations, the popular television show Better Call Saul managed to accumulate three major awards at Critics’ Choice Awards 2022. The spinoff of superhit Breaking Bad, BCS picked up the coveted win for Best Drama Series with shows like Bad Sisters, The Crown, Euphoria, and House Of The Dragon in the nominees.

Essaying the calm and composed Gus Fring, actor Giancarlo Esposito won for the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, leaving behind the likes of Andre Braugher for The Good Fight, Michael Emerson for Evil, Ismael Cruz Cordova for The Lord of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, and Matt Smith for House of The Dragon.

The lawyer everybody would want to have, Saul Goodman, essayed by the super talented Bob Odenkirk, who had won the award in 2015, won again as the Best Actor in a Drama Series. He beat Anthony Starr of The Boys, Adam Scott for Severance, Diego Luna for Andor, Sterling K. Brown for This is Us and Jeff Bridges for The Old Man.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY News (@arynewstv)

Better call Saul features the extensively talented Bob Odenkirk as the ace lawyer Jimmy McGill, later transforming into his alter-ego Saul Goodman, who we are all familiar with, from Breaking Bad. He has given stellar performance, to say the least, in all these seasons.

Any hit show can have a top-notch lead, but what makes BCS so special is the brilliant supporting actors, including Jonathan Banks (Mike), Giancarlo Esposito (Gus), Michael Mando (Nacho), Tony Delton (Lalo), and of course Rhea Seehorn (Kim).