‘Bigg Boss’ took cues from ‘Tamasha’? Twitter has a verdict

Seems like the creative team of the very popular ‘Bigg Boss’ has followed the launching season of our very own ‘Tamasha’ and to the T!

After a monumental 15 seasons of the show, the controversial Indian reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ is back. The premiere episode for the 16th edition of the franchise followed the finale of its Pakistani counterpart, ‘Tamasha’ on Saturday.

With Bollywood superstar Salman Khan returning for his 13th outing as the host of the program, it is believed that the actor has taken some cues from our own veteran, Adnan Siddiqui and his debut hosting job. Reality TV legions and viewers who had the chance to watch both shows feel like the veteran host had the hosting debutante as his inspiration (we are not the only ones) while prepping for the latest season.

While it has been claimed that the host ‘copied’ his counterpart from Pakistan, Twitterati also opines that the content and creative team lifted some ideas from the debut season of ‘Tamasha’ – a case in point being Salman Khan’s entrance into the ‘Bigg Boss’ house (the way Siddiqui used to) to have dinner with housemates on ‘Weekend ka Waar’.

Let’s have a look at what users of the micro-blogging site have to say about the shows and this particular moment.

Kudos @arydigitalasia @adnanactor Watched few #BB16 clips & i felt same

Pakistani reality show #Tamasha concept is being copied

Having different rooms@BiggBoss guiding contestant like Adnan used to do

Now #SalmanKhan entered & had dinner explained things the way Adnan used to do pic.twitter.com/5Tu2iYHuDY — Khadija (@khadijadtweets) October 7, 2022

Biggboss 16 ne is bar Tamasha Ghar follow ke lia, Tamsha S1 Adnan Sadique ki trah Salman Khan ghr main ajye ga, Bigboss bhi hr bat pr apni rae dy ga

????????????????#TamshaGhar #BigBoss16 — MahiShah ????????????????????? (@MahiSha74137179) October 7, 2022

1 bat bolu.. ishbarki bigg boss pakistan ki tamasha show ki tarha arrange kiya hai sayed… But udhar contestants acha tha ???? — ananya dey (@ananyad18870395) October 7, 2022

Also like #TamashaGhar , #BiggBoss16 even not showing restroom area the way #BiggBoss used to show in previous season. #Tamasha — Khadija (@khadijadtweets) October 7, 2022

Biggboss sy wo maza nhi aarha ab jo tamasha sy mila jbh https://t.co/9bnxMHOuGI — mahikhan (@mahikhanssssa) October 4, 2022

right now i am watching tamasha uncut not bigg boss this time super boring #biggboss16 #TamashaGhar — HA (@livelivelaugh06) October 4, 2022

Agr next year #Tamasha aya or wo b 3 month ka to biggboss to gya ???????? — SaDia Khalid (@sadi_0_) October 4, 2022

What do you have to say about it? Do you agree with what netizens said or have a difference of opinion? Let us know in the comments.

Click here to stream all the episodes of ‘Tamasha’.