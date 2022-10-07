‘Bigg Boss’ took cues from ‘Tamasha’? Twitter has a verdict

Seems like the creative team of the very popular ‘Bigg Boss’ has followed the launching season of our very own ‘Tamasha’ and to the T!

After a monumental 15 seasons of the show, the controversial Indian reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ is back. The premiere episode for the 16th edition of the franchise followed the finale of its Pakistani counterpart, ‘Tamasha’ on Saturday.

With Bollywood superstar Salman Khan returning for his 13th outing as the host of the program, it is believed that the actor has taken some cues from our own veteran, Adnan Siddiqui and his debut hosting job. Reality TV legions and viewers who had the chance to watch both shows feel like the veteran host had the hosting debutante as his inspiration (we are not the only ones) while prepping for the latest season.bigg boss

While it has been claimed that the host ‘copied’ his counterpart from Pakistan, Twitterati also opines that the content and creative team lifted some ideas from the debut season of ‘Tamasha’ – a case in point being Salman Khan’s entrance into the ‘Bigg Boss’ house (the way Siddiqui used to) to have dinner with housemates on ‘Weekend ka Waar’.

Let’s have a look at what users of the micro-blogging site have to say about the shows and this particular moment.

What do you have to say about it? Do you agree with what netizens said or have a difference of opinion? Let us know in the comments.

