Teasers of ‘Bikhray Moti’ revolve around remorse and sacrifice

The celebrated cast of Dil Mom Ka Diya is back in this new visual delight entitled Bikhray Moti. Starring Neelam Muneer, Yasir Nawaz, and Wahaj Ali, two teasers have been uploaded and they depict just the right amount of love, sacrifice, and tragedy.

Neelam Muneer and Wahaj Ali are head over heels for each other and just when they are about to take the next step in their relationship, Neelam is taken aback by an incident. A teenage girl is being abducted and dragged by Saleem Mairaj, and Neelam must let go of Wahaj to be able to protect her.

Apparently, Yasir Nawaz is portraying the character of a drug addict who is regretting his actions and decisions but it is too late for any remorse. His children are kept from their cheerful childhood and the right to education as delineated in the second teaser because his addiction is far more important to him than children.

Helmed by Surkh Chandni and Dil Mom Ka Diya fame, Shahid Shafaat, Bikhray Moti is produced by Next Level Entertainment and Six Sigma Production. The drama also includes Nausheen Shah and Waseem Abbas in pivotal roles, apart from Neelam Muneer, Wahaj Al, Yasir Nawaz, and Saleem Mairaj.

