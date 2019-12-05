Bilal Ashraf is the seventh most attractive Asian man of 2019!

Known for his unavoidable charm, the dapper Bilal Ashraf has just secured the seventh place in the famous list of most attractive men led by UK based magazine, Eastern Eye for the year 2019.

The Rangreza protagonist is the only Pakistani to garner the position based on votes from fans across the world.

Talking to the UK based magazine, the actor said, “I am beyond humbled to be featured as part of a list among such legendary gentlemen and that, year on year, has generated so much attention globally. This has come to me as an amazing surprise and such moments make the struggle and commitment we all put into our work all worth the while. This encourages me to try my best to further myself in my field. I’m extremely grateful for this recognition.”

Bilal Ashraf rose to fame through Janaan and decided to never look back ever since. The protagonist is the perfect amalgamation of flamboyant acting and great looks with the cutest pair of dimples you will ever find on a man.

The suave, Hrithik Roshan just topped the list with his flawless personality, followed by Shahid Kapoor. However, Tiger Shroff made it to the top ten list for the first time getting the fourth spot, while pop singer Zayn Malik grabbed the fifth position.

“The men featured in 2019 were connected by the fact they all went beyond their stardom and looks to make a positive impact,” said the editor of Eastern Eye, Asjad Nazir. The magazine also published the names of the top 10 most attractive Asian men of the decade including Hrithik Roshan (1), Zayn Malik (2), Ali Zafar (3), Vivian Dsena (4), Salman Khan (5), Shahid Kapoor (6), Virat Kohli (7), Ranbir Kapoor (8), Ranveer Singh (9) and Prabhas (10).

The most attractive Pakistani of the decade Ali Zafar said, “What can I say. The love bestowed upon me repeatedly over the years is heart-warming. I am just a boy, well now a man, trying to make some art and never thought of myself as the voted icon, nonetheless my profound gratitude to all the fans and the magazine for the honour.”

