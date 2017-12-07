Having made his way into the entertainment industry through his Music, Bilal Khan is becoming all the rage now. From his mesmerizing voice to extremely good looks, the guy is on our crush list for sure.

CHORH DAY – oct 27th. 5 days to go for new song #chorhday #bilalkhan A post shared by Bilal Khan (@bilalkhanmusic) on Oct 22, 2017 at 11:15am PDT

Bilal is on a role since his entry in the industry, he made us all hooked to his first track “Bachana” and we are fond of the song till date. The guy has recently returned with another track “Chorh Dey” which is a sure treat to listen. With a lyrical video this time, Chorh Dey indulged us into a slow melodious tune.

With being a great actor, Bilal Khan these days is emerging as a successful Vlogger too. Be it a shoot or any friend’s gethering Bilal shoots a part of his Vlog there and then featuring his co artists and friends.

#bilalkhan #khamoshi A post shared by Bilal Khan (@bilalkhanmusic) on Aug 25, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

With good looks, great voice, expressive acting and entertaining Vlogs we are intrigued as to what this talented lad does next!

