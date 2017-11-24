Black Friday sales has created a hype these days and people are going crazy after the discounts. Well, who does not like to have their favorite branded products in such cheap prices?

Black Friday is a shopping day and an unofficial start of an energetic holiday season, where retailers offer huge discounts.

In the United States, Black Friday is the day after “Thanks Giving”, which is regarded as the beginning of Christmas Shopping Season since 1952.

So, don’t give up people, battle the crowd and buy your favorite products.

Shop till you drop!!! Happy Shopping

Here are a few videos showing how people across the world go crazy for Black Friday’s sales.

UNITED STATES:

Who says “goray” are well-behaved?

ENGLAND:

Queen Elizabeth ji?

DUBAI:

Chalen phir party karne?

PAKISTAN:

Hum hain Pakistani, hum to jeetenge haan jeetenge

No one can defeat us, when it comes to shopping.

Comments

comments