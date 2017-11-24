First look and the release date of the much awaited sequel JPNA2 is out now and we can’t stop drooling over the dapper looks of these guys!

Featuring Humayun Saeed, Fahad Mustafa, Ahmed Ali Butt, Vasay Chaudhry, Uzma Khan, SarwatGilani ,MawraHocane and Kubra Khan in lead roles, the film is a sequel to the 2015 laughter riot JPNA.Fahad Mustafa will be seen replacing Hamza Ali Abbasiwhereas Kubra Khan and MawraHoccaneare worthy additions to the cast.

JPNA2is being shot in Turkey and the star cast is having a great time there. Watch it here!

#NightOut #FunNight #JPNA2 #Istanbul #Turkey A post shared by Fahad Mustafa (@mustafafahad26) on Nov 19, 2017 at 12:43pm PST

Ready to roll ???? #JPNA2 #Istanbul @saeedhumayun A post shared by Fahad Mustafa (@mustafafahad26) on Nov 19, 2017 at 1:52am PST

Wrapping up day 1 of shoot! #JPNA2 #ARYFilms #SixSigmaPlus #SalmanIqbalFilms #Istanbul A post shared by Humayun Saeed (@saeedhumayun) on Nov 8, 2017 at 10:03am PST

Good morning #istanbul @mustafafahad26 @vasaych @saeedhumayun @sohailabutt1963 #jawaniphirnahiani2 #JPNA2 A post shared by Ahmad Ali (@ahmedalibutt) on Nov 20, 2017 at 11:51pm PST

Butt and mustafa… @mustafafahad26 #jawaniphirnahiani2 #JPNA2 @aryfilmsofficial @sixsigmaentertainment A post shared by Ahmad Ali (@ahmedalibutt) on Nov 20, 2017 at 8:59pm PST

JPNA , a record breaking hit from Nadeem Baig created waves with its humor and cinematic values. It was a treat for the cinema goers.

Last day last show! #jpna2 #film #shoot #fahadmustafa #uzmakhan A post shared by Sarwat Gilani Mirza (@sarwatg) on Nov 19, 2017 at 3:05am PST

As crazy as it gets here in Istanbul ???????????????????? #JPNA2 @mustafafahad26 X A post shared by MAWRA ???? (@mawrellous) on Nov 19, 2017 at 1:20am PST

While JPNA2 released its first look, we are eager to know more about the film and its characters. Stay tuned as we will be bringing more!

