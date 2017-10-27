Drama Plot :

Changing the trend of love triangle, ARY Digital exclusive drama “Bubbly kya chahti hai” talks about a love rectangle between Bubbly, Umer, Rasheed Mirchi and Shabana.

Bubbly belongs to a poor family but despite of that she is an ambitious girl who dreams big and wants to achieve something great in her life.

Bubbly finds her soul mate in Umer with whom she wants to spend the rest of her life. The drama takes a twist when Bubbly finds out about her one sided lover Rasheed, who in the beginning pretended to be a generous man but after knowing about Bubbly’s relationship with Umer, he shows his real villainous face to her. Whereas, Shabana is crazy after Rasheed and can do anything to make him happy.

Shabana for the sake of revenge marries Bubbly’s father Sabir to make Bubbly life miserable.

Along with the love rectangle, there is another love story of Erum and Rizwan, where loyalty is only found in Erum.

How will this love rectangle end?

To know more about “Bubbly Kya Chahti Hai” then do not forget to watch the drama every Monday- Friday at 7:30 pm only on ARY Digital.

Writer: Humaira Safdar & Sabeen Junaid

Director: Zahid Mahmood

Cast:

Sukaina Khan as Bubbly

Ali Ansari as Umer

Salahuddin Tunio as Rasheed Mirchi

Shahzad Raza as Sabir

Salma Zafar

Bakhtawar (VJ Becks) as Erum

Riz Kamali as Shabana

Zaib Chaudary

Rizwan Mirza as Asif and others.

Timing :

Watch ‘Bubbly Kya Chahti Hai’ Monday to Thursday at 07 :30 pm only on ARY Digital. If you have missed any of the episodes watch them here

Comments

comments