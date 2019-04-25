We can’t keep calm because Bulbulay is coming back!

What comes in your mind when somebody asks you to think of a literal comedy show of Pakistan? We can effortlessly guess 99.99% of you people are thinking of the well-celebrated sitcom ‘Bulbulay‘.

Having started as a regular sitcom, Bulbulay went on to garner exceptional praise and love from all horizons of the world for its pristine storyline and out-of-the-box characterization of Nabeel, Khoobsurat, Mahmood Sahab and Momo. Each character had brought a variable, but fascinating energy to the show, making it an absolute hit.

We are pleased to announce this potpourri of flamboyant dialogue delivery, astounding body language, and uncontrollable laughter is coming to enthrall your television screens again! Yes, you heard it right! Bulbulay is returning from this Eid-ul-Fitr only on ARY Digital and the prima donna, Ayesha Omar aka Khoobsurat has unveiled the news herself through Instagram.

Bulbulay has truly been unrivaled in all these years it was broadcasted and months while it went off the air. No television channel has managed to bring something that could even come close to the stature Bulbulay has carried. The sitcom has not only transformed the Pakistani comedy scene but has also catered impactful messages with complete mastery in almost all its episodes.

With this surreal news of Bulbulay coming back to our screens to keep us hooked, who do you think is the most astounding character of the entire sitcom? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital as a Lifestyle Editor

