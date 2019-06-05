Bulbulay season 2 is all set to hold you spellbound

The Ultimate Laughing Riot is back again with more fun and comedy than ever before with Bulbulay season 2 having new situations, new interactions, new instances, and new consequences.

The entire family’s favorite, Bulbulay features the talented, Nabeel Zafar.

The Beauty with brain, Ayesha Omar, in as Khoobsurat.

The iconic and the most amusing, Momo, played by Hina Dilpazir,

And a husband with mysteries & miseries, Mahmood Aslam.

Along with the grown-up kids, Sona & Chandi.

Cast:

Nabeel

Hina Dilpazeer

Mehmood Aslam

Ayesha Omar

and others.

Written By: Saba Hasan

Directed By: Rana Rizwan

Starting from the 1st Day of Eid at 7:00 pm, all fans can experience an unprecedented humor every Sunday at 7:00 pm.

What are your views on the all-new season of Bulbulay? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

