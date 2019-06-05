Bulbulay season 2 is all set to hold you spellbound

 

The Ultimate Laughing Riot is back again with more fun and comedy than ever before with Bulbulay season 2 having new situations, new interactions, new instances, and new consequences.

Related: Khoobsurat from Bulbulay has a special message for you!

The entire family’s favorite, Bulbulay features the talented, Nabeel Zafar.

BulbulayThe Beauty with brain, Ayesha Omar, in as Khoobsurat.

BulbulayThe iconic and the most amusing, Momo, played by Hina Dilpazir,

BulbulayAnd a husband with mysteries & miseries, Mahmood Aslam.

BulbulayAlong with the grown-up kids, Sona & Chandi.

BulbulayCast:

Nabeel

Hina Dilpazeer

Mehmood Aslam

Ayesha Omar

and others.

Written By: Saba Hasan

Directed By: Rana Rizwan

BulbulayStarting from the 1st Day of Eid at 7:00 pm, all fans can experience an unprecedented humor every Sunday at 7:00 pm.

What are your views on the all-new season of Bulbulay? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Blogs

This astonishing Eidi is brought to you by ARY Digital

Blogs

Trailer proves Baaji has all the ingredients to be the blockbuster!

Blogs

Maya and Sheheryar love Pakistan for all the right reasons!

Blogs

Gulo Gulzar’s teasers depict egocentric ‘Gul’