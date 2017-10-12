Versatility is a God-gifted trait and if one counts our industry’s actresses who have set an example of versatility than Ayesha Omar can easily secure the top place on the list.

What our very own Khoobsurat cannot do? From serious roles to comedy roles, modeling to singing, acting to cooking, the fashion diva has engraved her name in the Pakistan’s showbiz industry. She is a perfect example of beauty with brains

Ayesha Omar knows how to present herself. She knows what suits her the most. She never fails to give her best shot in her work. Her tremendous acting in ‘Karachi se Lahore’ proved that she is not only fit for the silver screen but can actually rule it.

In 2012, Ayesha Omar showed her singing talent to the world by releasing two albums “Chalte Chalte” and “Khamoshi”.

October 12 is a special day for all the fans of this lady Ayesha Omar… Why? It is her Birthday today and fans are dying to wish the beautiful lady her birthday.

Let’s find out how her co-stars are wishing this vivacious woman.

To the girl who makes stylish look easy, healthy eating seem yum and the most boring events, fun! And she has the magic ginger shot that nurses u back to health! Sending lots of love and prayers ur way… Happy happy @ayesha.m.omar ?? A post shared by Sana Bucha Official (@sanabuchaofficial) on Oct 11, 2017 at 9:32pm PDT

ARY digital wishes our very own Bulbulay’s actor Khubsoorat a very happy birthday. Comment down and make her day more special with your wishes.

