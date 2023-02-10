Diabetes-Friendly Cake Recipe

For people with type 2 diabetes, it is important to choose ingredients that are low in sugar and carbohydrates, as these can affect blood sugar levels. Here’s a simple recipe for a diabetes-friendly cake:

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups almond flour

1/2 cup coconut flour

1/2 cup stevia, erythritol, or other low-carb sweeteners

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

4 large eggs

1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk

1/2 cup melted coconut oil

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 tbsp lemon juice

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C) and grease a 9-inch cake pan. Whisk together the almond flour, coconut flour, sweetener, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl. In a separate bowl, beat the eggs and then add the almond milk, melted coconut oil, vanilla extract, and lemon juice. Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet mixture and mix until just combined. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake for 25-30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Let the cake cool completely before slicing and serving.

Note: You can also add low-carb fruits, such as berries, to the cake batter to add natural sweetness. Additionally, you can use sugar-free frosting or a sugar-free glaze to decorate the cake.

