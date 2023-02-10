Diabetes-Friendly Cake Recipe
For people with type 2 diabetes, it is important to choose ingredients that are low in sugar and carbohydrates, as these can affect blood sugar levels. Here’s a simple recipe for a diabetes-friendly cake:
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 cups almond flour
- 1/2 cup coconut flour
- 1/2 cup stevia, erythritol, or other low-carb sweeteners
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1/2 tsp baking soda
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 4 large eggs
- 1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk
- 1/2 cup melted coconut oil
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 2 tbsp lemon juice
Related: 7 superfoods you must include in your diet today
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C) and grease a 9-inch cake pan.
- Whisk together the almond flour, coconut flour, sweetener, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl.
- In a separate bowl, beat the eggs and then add the almond milk, melted coconut oil, vanilla extract, and lemon juice.
- Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet mixture and mix until just combined.
- Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake for 25-30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean.
- Let the cake cool completely before slicing and serving.
Note: You can also add low-carb fruits, such as berries, to the cake batter to add natural sweetness. Additionally, you can use sugar-free frosting or a sugar-free glaze to decorate the cake.
What do you plan on making next? Have your say in the comments’ section below.
Also Read: ‘Money Heist: Berlin’
Masters in Journalism.
An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion.
Currently working at ARY Digital Network as the Editor, Life & Style