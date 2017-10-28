You can’t afford to miss these Instagram accounts!
Celebrity Instagram accounts are all the hype these days! Instagram, being one of Pakistani celebrities’ favourite social platform, they love to share with their fans their daily updates, happenings from any glamorous events, BTS of their shows and much more.
Be it a selfie with friends or any clip from their shows, our celebrities have a lot to share. Instagram is the most favourite and popular social network between the celebrities and fans.
We bring you a roundup of our favourite celebrities who just love Instagram:
Hina Altaf:
Hina Altaf is one of the emerging talents of our country, be it a simple, sweet girl or a clever one, she sure knows how to keep her acting game strong. The lady loves to stay connected with her fans and we are hooked to her Instagram account.
Aimen Khan:
Aimen took the internet by storm as soon as she entered the industry. Good looks, cute smile and brilliant acting skills are what Aimen have. She loves to stay connected to her fans through Instagram and Snapchat, her recent Instagram pictures give us some major tourism goals.
Iqra Aziz:
With successful characters in her name, Iqra is on a roll. The lady is an Instagram fan, be it food, shoot or just her good looks, there is a lot to discover!
Asim Azhar:
The Oh-So-Amazing singer loves to update his fans through his Instagram account. Asim is one of the youngest artists of the country and surely has our heart.
Ahad Raza Mir:
The national craze of the recent times, Ahad Raza Mir loves to interact with his fans on Instagram through pictures and by going live. So the next time you want to catch him up Live, stay hooked to his Instagram.
Yasir Hussain:
Be it Karachi or Srilanka, wherever this guy goes, he assures to keep his fans updated and that’s what we love so much about him.
