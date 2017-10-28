Celebrity Instagram accounts are all the hype these days! Instagram, being one of Pakistani celebrities’ favourite social platform, they love to share with their fans their daily updates, happenings from any glamorous events, BTS of their shows and much more.

Be it a selfie with friends or any clip from their shows, our celebrities have a lot to share. Instagram is the most favourite and popular social network between the celebrities and fans.

We bring you a roundup of our favourite celebrities who just love Instagram:

Hina Altaf:

Hina Altaf is one of the emerging talents of our country, be it a simple, sweet girl or a clever one, she sure knows how to keep her acting game strong. The lady loves to stay connected with her fans and we are hooked to her Instagram account.

A post shared by Hina Altaf Khan (@hinaaltaf) on Oct 27, 2017 at 11:23am PDT

A post shared by Hina Altaf Khan (@hinaaltaf) on Oct 26, 2017 at 9:06am PDT

Aimen Khan:

Aimen took the internet by storm as soon as she entered the industry. Good looks, cute smile and brilliant acting skills are what Aimen have. She loves to stay connected to her fans through Instagram and Snapchat, her recent Instagram pictures give us some major tourism goals.

#FreeinLove??? #[email protected] #Aimenkhan #Turkey #istanbul A post shared by AIMEN KHAN (@aimenkhan.official) on Oct 9, 2017 at 9:54am PDT

Goodbye!#turkeydiaries??#loveisfree A post shared by AIMEN KHAN (@aimenkhan.official) on Oct 12, 2017 at 12:38pm PDT

Iqra Aziz:

With successful characters in her name, Iqra is on a roll. The lady is an Instagram fan, be it food, shoot or just her good looks, there is a lot to discover!

Just One Thing- HAPPY ME?????????? #foodlover #pizza #firstlove #nishatlinen A post shared by Iqra Aziz? (@iiqraaziz) on Oct 24, 2017 at 11:07am PDT

Asim Azhar:

The Oh-So-Amazing singer loves to update his fans through his Instagram account. Asim is one of the youngest artists of the country and surely has our heart.

Work hard in silence, let your success make noise. A post shared by Asim Azhar (@asimazhar) on Oct 27, 2017 at 7:59am PDT

MashaAllah ! Got my new car finally ???? Alhamdulillah ???????? A post shared by Asim Azhar (@asimazhar) on Oct 12, 2017 at 7:31am PDT

Ahad Raza Mir:

The national craze of the recent times, Ahad Raza Mir loves to interact with his fans on Instagram through pictures and by going live. So the next time you want to catch him up Live, stay hooked to his Instagram.

All this birthday love! Thank you so much to every single one of you. You've all made it a really special day. Thank you thank you thank you! I'll kick off the celebrations with the last black and white! #birthdayblackandwhite #lastblackandwhite #loveyouguys A post shared by Ahad Raza Mir (@ahadrazamir) on Sep 29, 2017 at 7:44am PDT

4 AM shoot? Yeah why not. Monday blues. #latenightphotoshoot #color #mondayblues #daniyalnaqvi #yks #yaqeenkasafar A post shared by Ahad Raza Mir (@ahadrazamir) on Sep 25, 2017 at 4:39am PDT

Yasir Hussain:

Be it Karachi or Srilanka, wherever this guy goes, he assures to keep his fans updated and that’s what we love so much about him.

Karachi se lahore #yasirhussain #ksl #lahoreislove A post shared by yasir hussain (@yasir.hussain131) on Oct 23, 2017 at 9:42pm PDT

Mai ne sri lanka mai masalin ka kaam start kar dia hai bhai #yasirhussain #srilankadiaries #masaly #dhaniya #haldi #mirchi #yalanationalpark #safari A post shared by yasir hussain (@yasir.hussain131) on Aug 15, 2017 at 12:10pm PDT

Let us know your favourites in the comment section below!

