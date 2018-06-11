Celebrate This Eid With ARY Digital’s ‘Entertainment Ki Shaan’

After entertaining its viewers with an exceptional entertainment throughout the holy month of Ramadan, this Eid ARY Digital brings breathtaking movies, amusing telefilms and captivating shows that you have never experienced before.

Presenting you the blockbuster movies of Pakistan, “Punjab Nahi Jaungi” and “Allahyar the Legend of Markhor” , Eid Special Telefilms, Sizzling Shows and Eid flavored programs, ARY Digital is surely living up to its expectations and will showcase the fresh and exciting “Entertainment Ki Shaan” to become a part of the memorable occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Eid Day 1

Nida Yasir will be the first person you will see on the first day of Eid in an exciting episode of Good Morning Pakistan which is exclusively dedicated to the fun and festivities of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Bareilly Ki Barfi is a movie, set in the small-town of Bareilly. Bitti is a free-spirited young girl who lives life on her own terms and refuses to be pressured into getting married. Her life takes a shift when she meets Chirag Dubey and Pritam Vidrohi.

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Rajkumar Rao and others.

The Legendary Anwar Maqsood is back with his unique style of comic satire, but this time, with the immensely talented Shafaat Ali, to entertain our viewers on the first day of Eid and make it special in a show called Faisla Mehfooz Hai.

Punjab Nahi Jaungi is a story of Mehtab Khagga and his family that have had generation old ties of love and friendship with Bebojee and her family despite them belonging to two different worlds. Fawad Khagga, the grandson of Mehtab Khagga, falls in love with his beloved Bebojee’s granddaughter, Amal. He vows to win Amal through the sheer strength of his love. What follows is a test of love, friendship, and family and Fawad’s ultimate quest to bring Amal with him to Punjab.

Writer: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar Director: Nadeem Beyg

Cast: Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat, Ahmed Ali Butt, Urwa Hocane, Ushna Shah, Waseem Abbas, Sohail Ahmed, Ayesha Khan, Uzma Khan, Javed Shaikh, Bushra Ansari Ismail Tara and others.

Eid Day 2

Starting off your 2nd Eid Day with the fun and excitement at Good Morning Pakistan will totally enhance the festivity of the occasion.

Allahyar and The legend Of Markhor, set in the Northern regions of Pakistan. The story follows Allahyar, a young and mischievous boy who ends up dealing with circumstances he never thought, were possible. The movie aims to shed light on the preservation and illegal hunting and wildlife conservation.

Writer and Director: Uzair Zaheer Khan

Cast: Arieb Azhar, Natasha Humeira Ejaz, Azfar Jafri, Ali Noor, Anam Zaidi, Abdul Nabi Jamali and others.

The Legendary Anwar Maqsood is back with his unique style of comic satire and this time with talented Shafaat Ali to entertain our viewers on the Second day of Eid as well, to make it special in a show called Faisla Mehfooz Hai.

Doli Saja Kar Rakhna is a story of a family where two cousins, engaged since childhood, face their mothers as arch rivals, creating hurdles for their marriage. They plot new plans to get things in their favor.

Writer: Misbah Ali Syed Director: Ahmed Bhatti

Cast: Bushra Ansari, Hina Bayat, Muneeb Butt, Sumbul Iqbal, Addi, Sundus Tariq and others.

The occasion of Eid will be a treat for all the viewers as Jeeto Pakistan will be bigger and better with abundant cars, bikes, gold and many exciting gifts to make your Eid special.

Eid Day 3

Starting off your 3rd Eid Day with the fun and excitement at Good Morning Pakistan will totally enhance the festivity of the occasion.

Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, An epic family entertainment of all times! The film depicts love and humor galore.

Written and Directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya

Cast: Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Mohnish Behl and others.

Moor Mehal Ki Absarain is the story of a family living in Moor Mehal. They have established a myth with their past experiences that anyone who gets married will be cursed. Golu is the only boy left in the house with all the girls (Absarain) and he will check his luck by getting married.

Writer: Iftikhar Iffi Director: Saba Hassan

Cast: Ali Safina, Faryal Mehmood, Parveen Akbar, Faiza Gilani, Adnan Shah Tipu, Zulqarnain Haider and others.

Khana Khud Garam Karlo is the story of a self-centered women Jamila who pretends to be the biggest supporter of women empowerment. She gets actively involved in the private lives of a newlywed couple in her neighbors and things get out of hand.

Writer: Faiza Iftikhar Director: Kashif Saleem

Cast: Nadia Khan, Aiman Khan, Affan Waheed, Saleem Miaraj and others.

We are hands down super excited for the Eid’s moon to appear so that we will be able to witness the plethora of fun and entertainment for all three days of Eid.

