Pakistani entertainment industry is full of versatile celebrities. Most of our stars do not just stick to one thing only but they keep on trying different roles to challenge their talent. Besides being great actors few of our celebs also have a mesmerizing voice. These are the ones who didn’t choose singing as a profession but have uploaded their singing videos on their personal social accounts.

We really wish to explore more of their singing side but for now we have handpicked a few for you:

Mikaal Zulfiqar:

Looks, style and great voice is what Mikaal possesses. We have seen him doing so many characters and roles effortlessly not only great acting is his quality but also the star has amazing singing and guitaring skills too.

Dard-e-Dil Had this on my phone for almost a year.. Thought might as well.. We are all beliebers.. #cover #justinbeiber #mikaalzulfiqar As u can tell.. I enjoy singing.. A post shared by Mikaal Zulfiqar (@mikaalzulfiqar) on Sep 12, 2017 at 7:59am PDT

Zhalay Sarhadi:

Actress Zhalay Sarhadi is also on the same bandwagon of talented actor cum singers. Her voice left us intrigued and we want more and more of it!

#aaroh #bheegisiaikraat A post shared by zhalay (@zhalay) on Aug 23, 2017 at 6:32am PDT

A post shared by zhalay (@zhalay) on Aug 15, 2017 at 4:07am PDT

Omer Shahzad:

Behold guys! Omer Shahzad’s voice is as amazing as his acting and we are surely falling in love with it!

#Repost @nimrakhan_official with @repostapp ??? Out of ths world man @omer_shahzad @alizaib_12 A post shared by Omer Shahzad (@omer_shahzad) on May 15, 2017 at 5:06am PDT

Mehwish Hayat:

Our PNJ beauty has already stolen our hearts with her amazing acting skills. The lady also possess some heart touching singing skills and often jam with her brother.

????????Jammin' My all time favourite track In the Rain with @zeeshan_hayat1 ! ?????????????????????? A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial) on Sep 13, 2017 at 1:02pm PDT

Imran Abbas:

Blue eyes, immense expressions and a soulful voice . Imran is just another one onto our list of actor cum singers.

ITNA NA MUJH SE TU PYAR BARHA ….. An old melody from the film "chhaaya"(1961),sung by Talat Mehmood and Lata Ji.. A post shared by IMRAN ABBAS (@imranabbas.official) on Dec 24, 2016 at 3:16am PST

Jamming with Abida Ji-3… … I love these soulful moments when I share my music with her.. She is undoubtedly a living legend and I truly feel blessed that she connects with me so well.Beyond this physical world there is something metaphysical and that's the depth I feel in this spritual music. A post shared by IMRAN ABBAS (@imranabbas.official) on Nov 22, 2016 at 12:03pm PST

Hira Mani:

Our favourite, Roshana from “Sun Yaara” sings as melodious as a nightangale.

For ma sunyara fans ???? #sunyara #evergreen #Roshaney???? A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial) on May 25, 2017 at 4:57am PDT

Or Thora sa muskurao?? # A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial) on Apr 27, 2017 at 2:18pm PDT

Tell us your favorites in the comment section below.

