Pakistani entertainment industry is full of versatile celebrities. Most of our stars do not just stick to one thing only but they keep on trying different roles to challenge their talent. Besides being great actors few of our celebs also have a mesmerizing voice. These are the ones who didn’t choose singing as a profession but have uploaded their singing videos on their personal social accounts.

We really wish to explore more of their singing side but for now we have handpicked a few for you:

Mikaal Zulfiqar:

Looks, style and great voice is what Mikaal possesses. We have seen him doing so many characters and roles effortlessly not only great acting is his quality but also the star has amazing singing and guitaring skills too.

Zhalay Sarhadi:

Actress Zhalay Sarhadi is also on the same bandwagon of talented actor cum singers. Her voice left us intrigued and we want more and more of it!

#aaroh #bheegisiaikraat

A post shared by zhalay (@zhalay) on

A post shared by zhalay (@zhalay) on

Omer Shahzad:

Behold guys! Omer Shahzad’s voice is as amazing as his acting and we are surely falling in love with it!

#Repost @nimrakhan_official with @repostapp ??? Out of ths world man @omer_shahzad @alizaib_12

A post shared by Omer Shahzad (@omer_shahzad) on

Mehwish Hayat:

Our PNJ beauty has already stolen our hearts with her amazing acting skills. The lady also possess some heart touching singing skills and often jam with her brother.

????????Jammin' My all time favourite track In the Rain with @zeeshan_hayat1 ! ??????????????????????

A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial) on

Imran Abbas:

Blue eyes, immense expressions and a soulful voice . Imran is just another one onto our list of actor cum singers.

ITNA NA MUJH SE TU PYAR BARHA ….. An old melody from the film "chhaaya"(1961),sung by Talat Mehmood and Lata Ji..

A post shared by IMRAN ABBAS (@imranabbas.official) on

Hira Mani:

Our favourite, Roshana from “Sun Yaara” sings as melodious as a nightangale.

For ma sunyara fans ???? #sunyara #evergreen #Roshaney????

A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial) on

Or Thora sa muskurao?? #

A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial) on

Tell us your favorites in the comment section below.

