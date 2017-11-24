Celebrities who are amazing singers too!
Pakistani entertainment industry is full of versatile celebrities. Most of our stars do not just stick to one thing only but they keep on trying different roles to challenge their talent. Besides being great actors few of our celebs also have a mesmerizing voice. These are the ones who didn’t choose singing as a profession but have uploaded their singing videos on their personal social accounts.
We really wish to explore more of their singing side but for now we have handpicked a few for you:
Mikaal Zulfiqar:
Looks, style and great voice is what Mikaal possesses. We have seen him doing so many characters and roles effortlessly not only great acting is his quality but also the star has amazing singing and guitaring skills too.
Zhalay Sarhadi:
Actress Zhalay Sarhadi is also on the same bandwagon of talented actor cum singers. Her voice left us intrigued and we want more and more of it!
Omer Shahzad:
Behold guys! Omer Shahzad’s voice is as amazing as his acting and we are surely falling in love with it!
Mehwish Hayat:
Our PNJ beauty has already stolen our hearts with her amazing acting skills. The lady also possess some heart touching singing skills and often jam with her brother.
From my Concert in Phoenix,Arizona! ???????????? Nazia Hassan to me will always remain the undisputed QUEEN of pop and will continue to rule the world through her music forever and ever. ???????? Singing her songs fills me with pride and gives me great pleasure!!!?????? Wearing @saniamaskatiya With my super talented musicians @immad01 @nabeelmanofsteel @yastoorghori Zaheembhai #Phoenix #Arizona #MehwishHayat #NaziaHassan #boomboom #USTour2017 ???????? THANKYOU PHOENIX FOR ALL THE LOVE ! ????
Imran Abbas:
Blue eyes, immense expressions and a soulful voice . Imran is just another one onto our list of actor cum singers.
Hira Mani:
Our favourite, Roshana from “Sun Yaara” sings as melodious as a nightangale.
