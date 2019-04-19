These zestful celebrities ace the battle rope challenge!

Albeit being immensely busy in their shooting schedules, our celebrities never miss hitting the gym. Some of these celebs intensively work out for the attainment of gains on their muscles, while a few visit gyms to just stay in shape and fit. Often, the fragments of our entertainment fraternity take to social media to delineate their work out routine whilst others put up photos or videos of themselves at the gym rarely.

Similarly, our heartthrob, Humayun Saeed has recently uploaded a video on his official Twitter account where he is seen having an intense workout with battle ropes. He writes a caption in Roman Urdu which means, “If you are a Nihari and Biryani lover, you need to do this in order to become absolutely fit before your next movie.”

The enchantress, Mawra Hocane instantly replies to his tweet with her own video with battle ropes. She also speaks about the kind of a foodie she is with a description that says, “Only a Nihari lover can understand the pain of another Nihari lover.”

The suave, Ali Zafar also shares his video doing the same with fierce dedication and sheer energy. Have a look if you don’t believe us.

The next celebrity to jump on the bandwagon happens to be the stunning, Nadia Hussain. The supermodel does not only post the video of herself doing the battle ropes, but she also invites fellow celebrities, Sadaf Kanwal, Sanam Jung, Sanam Saeed, and Junaid Khan to do the same.

The immensely talented, Junaid Khan also comes up with his version of the battle ropes challenge with the caption that says, “There you go.”

View this post on Instagram

There you go @nadiahussain_khan #battleropechallenge

A post shared by Junaid Khan (@calljunaidkhan) on

Apart from being super exhilarated by the energy these superstars have, we wish them good health and happiness forever.

Who do you think did the battle rope challenge with complete mastery? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

