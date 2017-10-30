From Reel life to the Real life, we have seen our favorite celebrity couples supporting each other through thick and thin, be it any event or friends gathering, we are always in awe with their amazing chemistry on-screen and off-screen.

Here is a list of celebrities that give couple goals to us all:

FAWAD KHAN AND SADAF KHAN:

Heartthrob Fawad Afzal Khan, who with his acting skills has conquered many hearts is a happily married man. Fawad and Sadaf Khan’s love story is not less than a fairy tale. The vow made in teenage is still beautifully kept intact and we wish this couple a happily ever after.

All set to support the team! #ISLU #PSL #islamabadunited A post shared by Fawad A Khan (@fawadkhan81) on Feb 4, 2016 at 9:20am PST

#onourwayto#BritanniaFilmfareAwards A post shared by Fawad A Khan (@fawadkhan81) on Jan 15, 2016 at 8:50am PST

URWA HOCANE AND FARHAN SAEED:

Urwa and Farhan give us major couple goals every time we see them. Farhan surprised by proposing Urwa in the most romantic city of the world, Paris, in front of Eiffel Tower, since then, the couple has not failed to give couple goals. Their compatibility and support for each other can be seen in their pictures.

Good morning from Chicago ! ?????????????????????? @farhan_saeed A post shared by URWA Tul Wusqua HOCANE (@urwatistic) on Aug 20, 2017 at 9:16pm PDT

Yess! ???????? A post shared by URWA Tul Wusqua HOCANE (@urwatistic) on Nov 22, 2016 at 2:43am PST

AYEZA KHAN AND DANISH TAIMOOR:

Couples are made in heaven, and we totally agree to this. Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor have the perfect compatibility. Where Danish can skip a girl’s heartbeat, on the other side, Ayeza is a dream girl of many. The couple has a baby girl. They love to celebrate little moments of joy together and their social accounts are flooded with such posts.

I absolutely love spending time with my Family.. Happy Sunday everyone A post shared by Danish Taimoor (@danishtaimoor16) on Sep 17, 2017 at 12:59am PDT

Have a blessed Sunday ?? A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak) on Oct 14, 2017 at 11:49pm PDT

SAYRA YOUSUF AND SHAHROZ SABZWARI:

SAIROZ, who got married at a very early age, give goals to young couples. Being truly supportive to each other. The couple never forgets to give surprises to each other and we just love them.

Thank you for surprising me and making this anniversary so special. Love you to bits. Always and forever ???? A post shared by Syra Shahroz (@sairoz) on Oct 20, 2017 at 12:40pm PDT

Long family Eid meet ups ???? #eidday3 A post shared by Shahroz Sabzwari (@shahrozsabzwari) on Sep 4, 2017 at 6:27am PDT

ATIF ASLAM AND SARA BHARWANA:

Atif Aslam is one of the most melodious singers of the era, be it a pop number or a romantic one, the singer has never failed to impress us. Atif tied the knot with Sara in 2013 and broke a million hearts. Atif and Sara’s chemistry is #goals.

Happy wedding Anniversary my luv , thank you for being my strength and giving me wonderful years 🙂 luv you loads #aadeez #life A post shared by Atif Aslam (@atifaslam) on Mar 28, 2017 at 11:20am PDT

