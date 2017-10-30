PAKISTANI CELEBRITIES THAT GIVE US #COUPLEGOALS
From Reel life to the Real life, we have seen our favorite celebrity couples supporting each other through thick and thin, be it any event or friends gathering, we are always in awe with their amazing chemistry on-screen and off-screen.
Here is a list of celebrities that give couple goals to us all:
FAWAD KHAN AND SADAF KHAN:
Heartthrob Fawad Afzal Khan, who with his acting skills has conquered many hearts is a happily married man. Fawad and Sadaf Khan’s love story is not less than a fairy tale. The vow made in teenage is still beautifully kept intact and we wish this couple a happily ever after.
URWA HOCANE AND FARHAN SAEED:
Urwa and Farhan give us major couple goals every time we see them. Farhan surprised by proposing Urwa in the most romantic city of the world, Paris, in front of Eiffel Tower, since then, the couple has not failed to give couple goals. Their compatibility and support for each other can be seen in their pictures.
AYEZA KHAN AND DANISH TAIMOOR:
Couples are made in heaven, and we totally agree to this. Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor have the perfect compatibility. Where Danish can skip a girl’s heartbeat, on the other side, Ayeza is a dream girl of many. The couple has a baby girl. They love to celebrate little moments of joy together and their social accounts are flooded with such posts.
SAYRA YOUSUF AND SHAHROZ SABZWARI:
SAIROZ, who got married at a very early age, give goals to young couples. Being truly supportive to each other. The couple never forgets to give surprises to each other and we just love them.
ATIF ASLAM AND SARA BHARWANA:
Atif Aslam is one of the most melodious singers of the era, be it a pop number or a romantic one, the singer has never failed to impress us. Atif tied the knot with Sara in 2013 and broke a million hearts. Atif and Sara’s chemistry is #goals.
Coz it’s her birthday fans ???? I tried k meri ankhein Sara se bari lagein but kabhi ne lag sakteen hehe My luv you deserves all the happiness / respect in this world. Thank you for being the best Chef – awesome Stylist – amazing mother ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,, ,,,,,,,,,,, the List goes on And once again I thank you for making me smile and giving me a reason to live ? Happy Birthday Sara #hbd #love #atifaslam #dxb
