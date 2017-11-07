It is not only our celebrities that are always in the limelight, it is also their kids who become the center of attention of any event. While our celebrities have come a long way to achieve the position they are at, their kids are stars sometimes even before they are born.

JANNAT SAUD:

Jannat Saud is the daughter of one of our senior celebrity couple Saud and Javeria. Jannat was born in 2007 making her the first and the eldest daughter of the couple. Always surrounded with cameras, Jannat is always seen smiling for the shutterbugs. She is the apple of her parents’ eyes and has already made a place in the entertainment industry.

A post shared by Javeria Saud (@officialjaveriasaud) on Jul 20, 2017 at 3:51am PDT

HOORAIN DANISH:

Hoorain Taimoor is the only daughter of Danish and Ayeza. She was born in the year 2015. The couple made-in-heaven couple has their social media accounts flooded with their daughter pictures. Hoorain has inherited her features from her parents. The beautiful baby is capturing the attention since day one.

????????? A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak) on Oct 26, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT

NOOREH SHAHROZ:

Just like her name, Nooreh is extremely cute and beautiful. Daughter of Shahroz Sabzwari and Syra was born in 2014, always celebrating her birthdays in the most unique way possible. The cute little munchkin’s pictures make almost everyone go aww…

My crazy sunshine ?? #morninglove A post shared by Syra Shahroz (@sairoz) on Jul 7, 2017 at 1:53am PDT

MIRAAL:

The emerging model of our times “Alyzeh Gabol” is blessed with a baby girl in the year 2015. Not only Alyzeh but her daughter has also won people’s heart. She is seen with Alyzeh often on her shoots, where she spreads her cuteness everywhere.

My bestie’s new venture ?? Absolutely in love with this burger????at #EatMe food tasting ???????? This definitely has to be my new favourite burger spot, SUPER EXCITED ???????? Cant for its opening on 20th [email protected] A post shared by Alyzehgabol (@alyzehgabol) on Oct 5, 2017 at 1:08pm PDT

AMAN SHEIKH:

Daughter of the super model “Mehreen Syed”, Aman is referred as the next top model of the future. Mehreen’s Instagram is full of her daughter pictures and that make us believe that daughters are mother’s best friends. Aman was born in 2014. She is seen posing like her mother in the pictures.

#blessing #beti #aman #mehreensyed A post shared by Mehreen Syed (@imehreensyed) on Oct 3, 2017 at 8:01am PDT

These beautiful mother-daughter duos are the perfect celebrities to follow on social media.

